Banpu Next identifies 5 clean-energy trends to watch in 2023

The report identifies the trends as:

battery energy storage systems,

building integrated photovoltaics,

offshore wind,

power-to-X, and

green hydrogen.

A battery energy storage system is an energy storage system that includes a battery to store excess energy and provide reserve capacity when electricity demand is high.

Integrated photovoltaics incorporate solar panels into the design and construction of building components, such as roofs, awnings, and windows. This allows for automatic power generation from buildings, which reduces electricity bills, heat, noise, and CO2 emissions.

Offshore wind is considered to be a never-ending source of energy, and many countries are already leveraging it, Banpu Next said. Offshore wind has the greatest potential to reduce CO2 emissions. It generates more energy than onshore wind because it is stronger.

Power-to-X is the conversion of renewable electricity from wind and solar into fuels and chemicals, such as green hydrogen, ammonia, as well as materials for the chemical industry. These fuels can then be used in industrial plants, logistics and transportation, and district cooling systems, Banpu Next said.

Green hydrogen is hydrogen produced using renewable energy. Green hydrogen produces no greenhouse gases and can be used as a raw material in oil refineries, fertiliser and iron production, and as a fuel in electricity generation and logistics.