Thai flip-flop innovator sees surge in sales to student and tourists

The company’s growth estimate is higher than the anticipated growth of the overall market for student shoes, which is expected to range from 3-5%, he said.

The market for all types of student shoes in Thailand is currently worth around 5 billion baht, Chakrapol said.

In the student canvas shoe segment, Nanyang is the leader with a 43-44% market share, he said.

Chakrapol pointed out that Nanyang's optimistic growth this year is due to Thailand's ongoing economic recovery.

Parents' purchasing power is returning. This means they are willing to purchase new student shoes for their children before the start of the new semester in May.

Meanwhile, the global popularity of "Sepak Takraw," a local Southeast Asian ball game, and Teqball, a ball sport played on a curved table that combines elements of sepak takraw and table tennis, has increased demand for Nanyang’s student canvas shoes.

Those games, he said, help shape the image of Nanyang's canvas shoes in the same way that basketball and football created a new market for athletic shoes.

He said Nanyang shoes go beyond their functions. They add style and meet the emotional needs of consumers.

The company's overall growth will be fueled by its Chang Dao flip-flop brand, Chakrapol said.

He claimed that Nanyang Chang Dao's flip-flops have become a must-have item for foreign tourists looking to experience authentic Thainess.

With the tourism industry performing well, Chang Dao flip-flop sales will increase significantly this year, he said, adding that sales were higher than expected during Songkran.