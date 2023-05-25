‘Really Cool Airlines’ to begin service in first quarter of 2024

Patee, who is making a comeback after stepping down as CEO of Nok Air five years ago, added that European destinations would be added to the schedule in 2025.

The airline will also offer a limited number of “ReallyCool US Digital Memberships". This interactive membership program allows members to customise their travel according to their preferences. The initial members of this interactive members group will receive numerous exclusive privileges through the “Legendary Series”, a first in the airline industry.

The Legendary Series is an exclusive offer available to only 999 members worldwide. It provides valuable benefits and various surprises designed to enhance the satisfaction of international travellers, Patee said. Clients who are part of the initial group of Really Cool Airlines membership program will receive tangible benefits and experience the excitement of witnessing the yearly steady growth and expansion of Really Cool Airlines' network, he added