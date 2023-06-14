Preventative healthcare the way to go for Thailand in healthcare, says entrepreneur

Tathas says current trends offer tremendous opportunity to provide medical test kits to the Thai market, as preventative measures would play a larger part in the country's healthcare industry because they are less expensive than therapy and cause less suffering.

Medical test kits could help customers feel empowered and take an active role in understanding their bodies, allowing them to know exactly how to care for themselves and stay healthy for as long as possible, he explained.

In October 2022, he became the sole trade partner with GC Labs, a leading South Korean clinical laboratory, with the goal of providing easy and affordable self-medical test kits to Thailand.

He described it as "another fantastic opportunity" to participate in the country's medical industry.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, most people realised the value of good health and that the best way to stay healthy is through predictive, preventive, and personalised medicine, he said, adding that people want to know which methods are best for them and which risks they should avoid.

Meanwhile, the rise in noncommunicable diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer; the ageing population; a universal healthcare system; the developing medical tourism industry; increased foreign investment; and a favourable climate for clinical drug trials are all contributing to the medical market's expansion, according to GlobalData.