AIS unveils Thailand’s first AI autonomous drone powered by 5G network, leveraging AI potential for industrial works

“This occasion is another great achievement for all involved, and highlights Thai talent in developing autonomous drone platforms, integrating AI technology and 5G capabilities for the first time, to support and cater to the use cases of the AI Autonomous Drone System (Horrus) developed by ARV. These must include a safe and stable flight path, and smart verification, alongwiththe rapid transmission of still images, sound, and video in real-time. It is confirmation of AIS’ mission to leverage the power of 5G to create new opportunities for industry, which can become a competitive edge for the country in the future.”

Dr. Thana Slanvetpan, General Manager of AI and Robotics Ventures (ARV) under PTTEP, revealed, “As a Thai leader in AI and robotics, we are focused on expertise in artificial intelligence and robotics to upgrade infrastructure and improve the lives of people at every level. The 5G AI Autonomous Drone System (Horrus) is another use case thathas attained some measure of success and has now been rolled out to real-world applications. Wangchan Valley is well located as a venue for trials and experimentation, as there are special waivers and relaxations of regulations to facilitate scientific tests and innovation in drone technology, the UAV Regulatory Sandbox. It is also replete with super-fast 5G digital infrastructure, another key technology to develop these solutions. It is a first for Thailand to develop autonomous drone technology with AI systems at its heart and powered by intelligent wireless networks.

“5G and Network Slicing speed up data transmission and reduce latency, which is crucial when controlling a drone. The technology supports remote use with greater stability than radio signals and WiFi. This collaboration with AIS is upgrading the potential of drone technology to the next level. The drones now work autonomously along predetermined flight paths and times. They can monitor for abnormal activity and send alerts back to the Control Center in real time. They bring greater efficiency to the management of security work and reduce the risk of operating in hazardous or restricted areas. For instance, drones can monitor work in a factory, a natural gas survey location or a natural gas processing plant of PTT Group. This collaboration connects the key mission of ARV in alignment with the overarching objective of the Eastern Economic Corridor of Innovation (EECi) to build a New S-Curve with innovation and digital technology.”

ARV and AIS are both primed to power infrastructure to develop innovation for both the government, private and industrial sectors. Together, they will sustainably switch to digital. For more information about the Wangchan Valley, see www.wangchanvalley.com, and for innovating on 5G solutions, see https://business.ais.co.th/5g/.