Approval granted for merger of Bangchak and Esso

The deal was approved with the condition that the merger does not affect existing trade partners of Esso, said a news source familiar with the matter.

In January this year, BCP informed the Stock Exchange of Thailand that its board of directors had approved the acquisition of a 65.99% stake worth 55 billion baht in Esso Thailand mainly from ExxonMobil Asia Holdings Pte. The deal is expected to be completed in the second half of this year.

BCP filed a proposal with the TCCT to deliberate on the deal in April, after which a subcommittee was formed to evaluate the impact of the merger on the economy, consumers, oil retailers and refiners.

The subcommittee also considered competition in the markets for BCP and Esso products, which include liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), motor gasoline, jet fuel, diesel, fuel oil, and asphalt.

The source said the TCCT’s subcommittee ruled that the merger would not obstruct fair trade competition in the petroleum industry, nor cause severe negative impacts to customers and stakeholders, since the price structure of fuels has been supervised by the government.