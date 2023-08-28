EGCO Group's new goal set to achieve Net Zero by 2050

The major investment that will support the plan to achieve Net Zero by 2050. The plan includes an investment in APEX, a large-scale renewable energy power developer in the USA. It is a high potential investment that will support EGCO Group's long-term growth.

APEX will increase electricity generation from renewable energy sources. At the same time, the company will create new business opportunities through hybrid operations – development of projects that will be operated by the company and later sell the project.

In 2023, APEX has two power plants that have already been commercially operated, which has a total capacity of 294MW. It has five projects under construction with combined capacity of 657MW, which will be gradually completed from 2023-2025. These include two solar farms in Texas, one wind farm in Maine, and two battery storage projects in Texas. There are over 242 other projects under development with combined capacity of 53,767MW.

Operating performance in the first six months: EGCO Group posted 3,482 million baht net profit, a 4% increase year on year. During this period, EGCO Group has efficiently maintained its power plant portfolio and fuel costs, especially for the large power plants in Thailand and overseas.

This has enabled the company to generate more income from electricity sales. In addition, it was able to manage projects under construction to progress as planned. For example, Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm Project in Taiwan was able to achieve significant progress according to its development plan. As of now (25 August 2023), the project has already completed the installation of 39 monopiles and 22 wind turbine generators which have already transmitted power to the grid.

"EGCO Group expected to benefit from full-year income recognition at Nam Theun 1 Hydropower Plant in Lao PDR, RISEC Power Plant in the USA and Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm Project in Taiwan which has gradually started to transmit electricity to the grid once the wind turbine generators are completely installed. We will also recognize income from the Extension of Petroleum Pipeline System in Northeastern Project (TPN) which is expected to commence its commercial operation within Q3/2023. The progress of our operations will contribute to the company's mission of ensuring continuous growth and generate added value to shareholders," said Thepparat.

