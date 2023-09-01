Marriott aims to ride Thai tourism recovery with launch of Madi Paidi Hotel
Marriott International has expanded its presence in Thailand with the official launch of "Madi Paidi", the first new property under the Autograph Collection brand, with the goal of providing more options to travellers seeking the dynamic of urban local Thainess.
The move comes amid the revival of Thailand's tourism industry and, surprisingly, as new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin prepares to offer free visas to Chinese and Indian visitors to make it easier to visit the country.
Jakob Helgen, area vice president of Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Myanmar at Marriott International, said in an exclusive interview with The Nation that the positive recovery of tourism means a promising opportunity for the hospitality industry as well.
He pointed out that Thailand and the entire Asia region were heading in the same direction.
Certainly, each country would eventually move forward and achieve its own goals since people all over the world are eager to travel, he said.
However, Thailand is more competitive due to its rich and charming culture, nature, food, and people. Thailand is expecting up to 30 million visitors this year, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
As a result, the country is recovering more rapidly than other countries, he said.
In this scenario, Marriott is confident of expanding its facilities and accommodation in Thailand under various brands.
Madi Paidi is the newest addition to Marriott's Autograph Collection. The hotel is also the company's 50th property in Thailand.
Jakob noted that the hotel would be positioned as upper upscale borderline luxury.
He said hotels in the Autograph Collection each had its own distinct personality, design, and character. These properties are typically one-of-a-kind and not part of a standardised chain, targeting guests who are defined as "The Individualist", who are driven by their desire for personal enrichment and meaningful experience, offering them a more authentic and personalised stay.
Currently, Autograph Collection Hotels operates more than 280 independent hotels in the most desirable destinations in nearly 50 countries and territories.
Roger Parnow, Marriott International's Madi Paidi cluster general manager, added that the hotel's name, Madi Paidi, was inspired by the Thai phrase "arrive in good spirits, depart in good spirits," reflecting the Thai ethos of warm and friendly hospitality like no other.
"Every detail of Madi Paidi Bangkok has been meticulously curated to reflect the hotel's distinct vision of inspiring travel tales, exemplifying what distinguishes Autograph Collection Hotels from the competition. Throughout the property, guests get a great sense of local Thai culture and authenticity," he said.
The hotel has 56 guest rooms and suites, each with plenty of space to relax.
Apart from its unique design and decoration, which come with an interesting story, Parnow pointed out that Madi Paidi's location near Thonglor made the hotel convenient for both those who want to stay in a cosy atmosphere and those who want to enjoy Bangkok's energetic urban life.
Besides, he expects the hotel's signature restaurant, Ekkaluck, which seamlessly blends tradition and modernity, to provide a memorable dining experience for its guests.
"The restaurant could be another draw for people to come to Madi Paidi," he said.
Aside from Madi Paidi, Helgen said that Marriott International expects several more openings in Thailand after the Autograph Collection in order to meet the diverse demand of travellers and serve the business needs of the owners who confidently partner with Marriott over the next 12 months.
He noted that most new accommodations were in Bangkok, with only a few in tourist destinations like Chiang Mai.
"We expect to expand our presence in the region further. We will continue to cultivate excellent partnerships and relationships with our owners because they are ultimately the partners who enable this expansion. They are the ones with whom we are growing and developing, as well as continuing to expand the opportunities for our associates and talent in terms of providing more opportunities and seeing an increasing number of our local associates," Helgen said.