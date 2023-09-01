Marriott aims to ride Thai tourism recovery with launch of Madi Paidi Hotel

The move comes amid the revival of Thailand's tourism industry and, surprisingly, as new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin prepares to offer free visas to Chinese and Indian visitors to make it easier to visit the country.

Jakob Helgen, area vice president of Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Myanmar at Marriott International, said in an exclusive interview with The Nation that the positive recovery of tourism means a promising opportunity for the hospitality industry as well.

He pointed out that Thailand and the entire Asia region were heading in the same direction.

Certainly, each country would eventually move forward and achieve its own goals since people all over the world are eager to travel, he said.

However, Thailand is more competitive due to its rich and charming culture, nature, food, and people. Thailand is expecting up to 30 million visitors this year, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

As a result, the country is recovering more rapidly than other countries, he said.

In this scenario, Marriott is confident of expanding its facilities and accommodation in Thailand under various brands.

Madi Paidi is the newest addition to Marriott's Autograph Collection. The hotel is also the company's 50th property in Thailand.

Jakob noted that the hotel would be positioned as upper upscale borderline luxury.

He said hotels in the Autograph Collection each had its own distinct personality, design, and character. These properties are typically one-of-a-kind and not part of a standardised chain, targeting guests who are defined as "The Individualist", who are driven by their desire for personal enrichment and meaningful experience, offering them a more authentic and personalised stay.