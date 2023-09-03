The Art of Exhibitions: Thai expert links innovation with local communities

Her words were based on her 28 years of experience in the exhibition industry, where she worked in positions such as operations, sales, marketing, and project management.

She pointed out that her primary responsibility is to bridge cultural divides by organising trade shows and events that highlight the best in every industry, as well as to create platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate, and grow.

Despite the fact that the work is demanding and challenging, she has never been exhausted.

“The exhibition industry is very interesting. I have to make our projects innovative, offering new experiences and content to the community. I always tell myself that I have to keep learning about new developments and new innovations that I can adjust to the events I am responsible for,” she said.

Exhibitions, according to Rungphech, are an innovative marketing tool that allows entrepreneurs to network and explore new opportunities.

"Different shows have various communities. Some shows have the ability to cross communities in different countries," she explained. "As an expatriate working abroad, I always encourage my team to inquire about what we can do for our local community."

She is also passionate about sustainability and always considers the communities surrounding event sites.

Informa exhibitors' teams also attend waste reduction and waste separation events, and on occasion participate in community charity projects, she added, emphasising the importance of developing a relationship with the community to which the brand belongs in order to ensure brand success.