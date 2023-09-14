New wholesale food arm to serve as Central Retail’s engine of growth

CRC CEO Yol Phokasub said at a press conference on Thursday that Go Wholesale is a wholesale business that targets business operators, hotels, restaurants, and small retailers across the country.

Go Wholesale is run by Central Food Wholesale under the CRC umbrella.

"Go Wholesale would not only be a new choice for business operators and suppliers, but it would also mark a significant movement in Thailand's wholesale industry," he said.

CRC made the decision to launch Go Wholesale after recognising the potential of Thailand's food wholesale industry, where entrepreneurs and business customers are looking for more options for sourcing food ingredients and products, Yol said.

"Go Wholesale would serve as CRC's new growth engine, positioning its food business as a comprehensive solution to meet the needs of all customer segments. Through new and unrivalled experiences for business operators, the unit would be one of the key drivers for CRC's food business and would serve as a platform of trust for stakeholders," Yol said.

He explained that CRC would leverage its synergy with Central Group, which includes 110 department stores across provinces in Thailand and Vietnam, 6,750 restaurants and 93 hotels.

Meanwhile, Go Wholesale would benefit from the Central Group loyalty platform, which has access to over 28 million customers, as well as a high-calibre management team with over 20 years of experience in the wholesale industry, Yol said.