Banpu sees profits in transition to green energy and net-zero emissions

The announcement was made during the panel discussion on Friday called "A Closer Look at Banpu Group's Strategic Progress Towards 2025 Transition Goals". It highlighted the company's accomplishments as well as the future direction of its four flagship businesses: mining, gas, power, and energy technology.

Banpu is Thailand's leading energy conglomerate, and it is currently transforming its business strategies to become a greener and smarter company in the face of climate change and digital disruption.

Somruedee said Banpu was the first Thai company to invest in CCUS technology in the United States. The system assisted in improving the production process of its gas plant in the country in order to eliminate any possibility of carbon emissions.

This enhancement assures Banpu's customers that the energy it produces has no carbon emissions. As a result, the company can sell its gas at a higher price than the average market price, and customers are willing to pay for it.

CCUS increases the value of Banpu's gas products, Somruedee said.

She expects that CCUS technology will be scaled up to apply to Banpu's other energy production lines, ensuring the company and Thailand reach their net-zero emissions goal by 2065.

CCUS refers to a set of technologies that enable the reduction or removal of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from power plants, refineries, and other industrial facilities.

Thiti Mekavichai, head of Banpu’s oil and gas business, said the company is investing in two CCUS systems and considering a third. The first facility, with a capacity of about 210,000 tonnes of carbon capture and storage, will be operational by late December.