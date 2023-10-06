Makro-Lotus Mall hybrid wholesale store unveiled in Samut Prakan

Covering approximately 12,000 sqm, the hybrid brings together Makro and Lotus Mall in the same space, marking a historic moment in Thailand's wholesale business.

Makro offers more than 30,000 consumer products at wholesale prices while Lotus Mall serves as a central hub for community living. It encompasses some 30 dining outlets, tutoring centres, comprehensive entertainment options, and even offers free shuttle services. This one-stop service store is expected to cater to over 8,000 customers daily.

During Makro's 34 years of operations, the focus has been on expanding branches in five formats: Makro Classic, Eco Plus, Food Service, FUDS (Food and Drinks Service), and Food Shop. Now, with the introduction of Hybrid Wholesale, the aim is to be more than just a wholesale retailer. The concept emphasises creating a business ecosystem that supports local entrepreneurs to grow. By combining Makro’s and Lotus Mall’s strengths, they aspire to become a new destination for wholesale, reinforcing their business approach with the motto “34 Years Growing Together”.

Hybrid wholesale supports local entrepreneurs in various ways. This includes promoting businesses through digital media, expanding both business and consumer customer bases, and offering one-stop services to families and businesses. High-quality ingredients from both local and global sources converge in the new model, ensuring the best wholesale prices to help entrepreneurs increase profits.

There is also a focus on business education through skill-enhancing activities for small-scale business owners, such as through the Makro HoReCa Academy (MHA), which imparts knowledge on business management.