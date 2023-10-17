World’s biggest eyewear company opens new plant in Rayong

The integrated ophthalmic lenses and frames manufacturing plant is part of the company’s 16-billion-baht investment to turn Thailand into its Southeast Asia manufacturing hub. The new factory is expected to create 6,000 jobs.

The Rayong plant is among the largest of EssilorLuxottica Group’s global facilities, chief operating officer Giorgio Striano told a press conference on Monday ahead of the plant's inauguration.

He said that the new facility will complement the group’s existing Asia Pacific operations, including major facilities in mainland China, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Japan, and South Korea.

The 220,000-square-metre Rayong factory will manufacture ophthalmic lenses, prescription frames, and sunglasses, as well as complete pairs of lenses and frames. Production will begin in mid-November with a capacity of 50,000 pairs of eyewear per day, which can be increased depending on market demand, Striano said. Products from the Thai plant will be exported globally.

"This is a significant step in our commitment to better address the growing global visual health needs through an increasingly integrated, diversified, and geographically balanced footprint," he said.

The company said it is investing to build two new facilities, upgrade capacity at two existing plants, and enhance latest lens technology to meet demand in the medical-tools market.

The Rayong plant covers the entire supply chain and is close to markets, said EssilorLuxottica’s director and co-chief operating officer Norbert Gorny. This was necessary to deal with expanding demand for the company’s diverse range of affordable high-quality eyecare and eyewear while ensuring quality and innovation, he added.