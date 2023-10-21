Levi Strauss focuses on sustainability to expand in Thai market

The company’s commitment follows shifts in consumer preferences in the denim industry, which is more concerned with sustainability in both sourcing and production.

This trend has unquestionably emerged as a defining force shaping consumer preferences in Thailand and Southeast Asia. Denim fans are no longer satisfied with just style; they want fashion that has a positive impact, he said.

It is also one of the key challenges in the denim manufacturing landscape.

"It is important to transform these challenges into opportunities that propel Levi Strauss & Co towards a future defined by innovation and resilience," he said.

To meet consumers’ demand for environmentally responsible products, he said Levi's is more efficiently managing its supply chain through AI-guided demand forecasting, collaborating with eco-conscious suppliers, and investing in innovative materials, dyeing and finishing processes that minimise their ecological footprint.