Levi Strauss focuses on sustainability to expand in Thai market
Levi Strauss & Co, a well-known American denim jeans brand, has pledged to prioritise sustainability while continuing to improve its backend technologies as a key strategy to expand its market in Thailand, Sameer Koul, the company’s Southeast Asia and country manager, said in an exclusive interview with The Nation.
The company’s commitment follows shifts in consumer preferences in the denim industry, which is more concerned with sustainability in both sourcing and production.
This trend has unquestionably emerged as a defining force shaping consumer preferences in Thailand and Southeast Asia. Denim fans are no longer satisfied with just style; they want fashion that has a positive impact, he said.
It is also one of the key challenges in the denim manufacturing landscape.
"It is important to transform these challenges into opportunities that propel Levi Strauss & Co towards a future defined by innovation and resilience," he said.
To meet consumers’ demand for environmentally responsible products, he said Levi's is more efficiently managing its supply chain through AI-guided demand forecasting, collaborating with eco-conscious suppliers, and investing in innovative materials, dyeing and finishing processes that minimise their ecological footprint.
"From organic cotton sourcing to water-saving dyeing techniques, Levi Strauss & Co's efforts are in sync with this trend. The leadership team is committed to intentionally steering us towards a future where sustainability is not just a feature, but a fundamental aspect of our denim production," he said, adding that understanding and navigating sustainability is crucial for sustained success.
Meanwhile, in response to rapid technological advancements that are reshaping the manufacturing landscape, the denim-maker is implementing technologies to improve key processes and capabilities ranging from supply chain and inventory management to targeted retail personalisation for its consumers, interacting with its e-commerce shopping experience, Koul said.
He cited the company's direct-to-consumer approach, which enables the company to connect directly with its customers and provide them with the best brand experience possible. E-commerce and omnichannel performance are key indicators of this.
In order to distinguish itself from competitors, he pointed out that Levi Strauss denim is handcrafted with meticulous attention to detail and care.
"We're not just selling jeans; we're narrating our journey of innovation through sustainable practices, craftsmanship, and community engagement," he said.
As of July 2023, the company had 144 physical stores nationwide.
"Recent openings include stores at the popular Terminal 21 mall and the fashion and lifestyle shopping destination CentralWorld in the heart of Bangkok."
"We are also expanding our presence across the country with new mainline stores in cities such as Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Surat Thani, Hat Yai, Phuket, Hua Hin, and Chiang Rai," Koul said.
In the context of Thailand, he said the company's ability to stay ahead was dependent on a number of factors. First of all, its keen understanding of evolving trends and customer preferences enables it to curate collections that are deeply meaningful to the local audience.
Furthermore, sustainability has emerged as a key component of its operations. Initiatives such as the “Zero Waste” programme, “Buy Better Wear Longer” campaign, and pioneering plant-based collection have resonated deeply with eco-conscious customers, he said.
The initiative has captured the attention of environmentally conscious customers and gained traction in a market that values durability and quality, he said, adding that the company would share more concrete data points in its upcoming “Sustainability Report”, which will be released this month.
"As we move forward, we will continue to invest in outfitting upcoming Levi's store launches with our innovative 'NextGen Indigo' concept, in order to create immersive spaces that bridge our heritage with contemporary innovation. Furthermore, our commitment to youth-centric initiatives will continue to foster connections and empower local talent," he said.
He added that more exciting brand ambassador campaigns and brand collaborations would be launched in Thailand in the coming months.