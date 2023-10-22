Uniqlo’s parent firm shifts focus on simplicity with its ‘LifeWear’ concept

This approach will position the company to further expand its customer base and revenue, especially in line with the global sustainability trend.

This shift follows the recent announcement of Fast Retailing’s third consecutive year of record-breaking performance and Uniqlo International’s revenue surpassing half of the group’s total revenue for the first time.

Tadashi Yanai, the company's CEO and founder, puts this robust sales growth to a shift in consumer behaviour. In the face of rising living costs, consumers are becoming increasingly price-conscious, elevating the importance of value over luxury.

Yanai said the LifeWear product line, known for fleece jackets and other basics, is well-received worldwide, especially in Europe.

Fast Retailing’s annual report, released last week, revealed remarkable gains in Uniqlo Europe’s revenue and profits. Its revenue surged by 49.1%, reaching 191.3 billion yen (46.58 billion baht), while its operating profit rose by 82.5% to 27.3 billion yen.

European consumers are showing a growing affinity to the LifeWear concept, contributing to a larger, more loyal customer base.

“Our goal is to boost global recognition of the Uniqlo LifeWear concept,” Yanai said.

LifeWear is embodied by the concept of simple, high-quality clothing designed with a practical sense of beauty and affordability in mind. Crucially, it is developed with a commitment to ethical manufacturing practices, low-environmental impact and a focus on circularity or repair, recycle and reuse.

Apart from underscoring its commitment to sustainability, the company also attributes its growth to innovation embedded in everyday clothes, such as HeatTech, Airism and AirSense.