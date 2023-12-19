Thailand’s Indorama Ventures retains place in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
Thai chemicals giant Indorama Ventures Plc (IVL), the world’s largest producer of PET resins, has announced its inclusion in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for another year.
IVL has been selected for the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the fifth consecutive year and the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index (DJSI Emerging Markets) for the seventh year in a row.
The company said the inclusion reflected its commitment to sustainability and robust environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) practices.
IVL said it ranked in the 92nd percentile among the 11 chemical companies selected for listing out of 89 invited, with a Corporate Sustainability Assessment Score of 73 out of 100.
The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices are touted as the longest-running global sustainability benchmarks worldwide and a key reference point in sustainability investing.
PET, or polyethylene terephthalate, is a lightweight plastic used to make water bottles. It can be recycled to make new bottles or yarns used in the garment industry.