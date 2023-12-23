Toshiba Thailand promises uninterrupted operations amid Tokyo delisting

The Thai subsidiary said it had “separated its business operation from the Japanese parent several years ago”.

In a statement issued on Friday, Toshiba Thailand said the delisting and takeover of Toshiba Corporation will have no impact on its role as the distributor of Japanese electrical appliances under the Toshiba brand in Thailand.

“Our aim is to still be No 1 in customers’ minds by providing quality products and impressive after-sales services,” the statement said. “Next year, we will celebrate the 55th anniversary of our business in Thailand by rolling out a variety of marketing events, sales promotions and social activities.

“Toshiba Thailand will continue adhering to its motto of ‘bringing positive things to life’ for all Thais and the sustainability of our society,” the statement said.