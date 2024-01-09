background-defaultbackground-default
All Nippon Airways is the most punctual airline in Asia data reveal

TUESDAY, January 09, 2024

All Nippon Airways (ANA) is ranked the most on-time airline in Asia, with local-cost carrier Thai AirAsia coming in third place, according to a report by global aviation data analytics firm Cirium.

The report, which analysed data from over 100,000 flights in Asia from January to December 2023, found that ANA had an on-time performance (OTP) of 82.75%. This was followed by Japan Airlines (JL) with an OTP of 82.58% and Thai AirAsia with an OTP of 82.52%.

The report also found that Asian airlines as a whole had an average OTP of 80.8%, which was slightly lower than the global average of 81.2%.

Analysts say a number of factors contribute to an airline's OTP, including weather, air traffic control delays and crew availability.

 

ANA has long had a strong track record of on-time performance. In 2022, it was ranked the most on-time airline in the world by OAG Aviation Worldwide.

Thai AirAsia is also a consistent performer when it comes to OTP. In 2022, it was also ranked third in the world for on-time performance among low-cost carriers by Cirium.

