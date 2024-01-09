All Nippon Airways is the most punctual airline in Asia data reveal

The report, which analysed data from over 100,000 flights in Asia from January to December 2023, found that ANA had an on-time performance (OTP) of 82.75%. This was followed by Japan Airlines (JL) with an OTP of 82.58% and Thai AirAsia with an OTP of 82.52%.

The report also found that Asian airlines as a whole had an average OTP of 80.8%, which was slightly lower than the global average of 81.2%.

Analysts say a number of factors contribute to an airline's OTP, including weather, air traffic control delays and crew availability.