All Nippon Airways is the most punctual airline in Asia data reveal
All Nippon Airways (ANA) is ranked the most on-time airline in Asia, with local-cost carrier Thai AirAsia coming in third place, according to a report by global aviation data analytics firm Cirium.
The report, which analysed data from over 100,000 flights in Asia from January to December 2023, found that ANA had an on-time performance (OTP) of 82.75%. This was followed by Japan Airlines (JL) with an OTP of 82.58% and Thai AirAsia with an OTP of 82.52%.
The report also found that Asian airlines as a whole had an average OTP of 80.8%, which was slightly lower than the global average of 81.2%.
Analysts say a number of factors contribute to an airline's OTP, including weather, air traffic control delays and crew availability.
ANA has long had a strong track record of on-time performance. In 2022, it was ranked the most on-time airline in the world by OAG Aviation Worldwide.
Thai AirAsia is also a consistent performer when it comes to OTP. In 2022, it was also ranked third in the world for on-time performance among low-cost carriers by Cirium.