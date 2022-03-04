Thai AirAsia named 3rd most punctual budget airline in the world

The top two places are held by Japan’s Solaseed Air and Starflyer with scores of 97.93 per cent from 13,955 flights and 97.75 per cent from 10,342 flights, respectively.
Thai AirAsia’s CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya said many airlines have been hit badly by the Covid-19 crisis as they have had to suspend or reduce flights.
However, he said, Thai AirAsia is always working towards maintaining its service quality, especially when it comes to safety and punctuality.
He added that Thai AirAsia has also scored seven out of seven in airlineratings.com safety rating.
Published : March 04, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 11, 2022
Published : Mar 11, 2022
Published : Mar 11, 2022
Published : Mar 10, 2022
Published : Mar 12, 2022
Published : Mar 11, 2022
Published : Mar 11, 2022
Published : Mar 11, 2022