Sat, March 12, 2022

business

Thai AirAsia named 3rd most punctual budget airline in the world

Thai AirAsia has been named the third-best low-cost carrier for punctuality by the aviation analytics and data provider Cirium. It won a 97.47 per cent score from 8,321 flights.

The top two places are held by Japan’s Solaseed Air and Starflyer with scores of 97.93 per cent from 13,955 flights and 97.75 per cent from 10,342 flights, respectively.

Thai AirAsia’s CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya said many airlines have been hit badly by the Covid-19 crisis as they have had to suspend or reduce flights.

However, he said, Thai AirAsia is always working towards maintaining its service quality, especially when it comes to safety and punctuality.

He added that Thai AirAsia has also scored seven out of seven in airlineratings.com safety rating.

Nation Thailnad
