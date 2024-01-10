NPS plans to launch 200 electric trucks powered by solar energy
National Power Supply Plc (NPS) announced this week that it is planning to launch a new fleet of 200 electric trucks powered by solar energy this year. The trucks will be used to transport goods for the company's operations.
The trucks are manufactured by NPS Solar, a subsidiary of NPS. They have a range of up to 200 kilometres and can be fully charged in about 2 hours.
NPS said that the use of electric trucks is part of its commitment to clean energy and sustainability. The company aims to become a net-zero emitter of greenhouse gases by 2050.
The launch of these electric trucks is a significant step forward for NPS, said the company’s executive director Yothin Dumnernchanvanit, adding that it also demonstrates NPS’s commitment to clean energy and sustainability. “We believe that electric vehicles are the future of transportation, and we are proud to be leading the way in Thailand,” he said.
The trucks will be deployed in NPS's business operations across Thailand. They are expected to help reduce the company's fuel costs and carbon emissions.