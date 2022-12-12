Thailand testing electric trucks to replace fleet of 400,000 diesel vehicles

He said that the association would test the EV trucks for safety to address concerns over possible battery explosions. It would also compare the capacity of electric and diesel trucks since the new EVs will be used for long-distance trips of 300-500 kilometres, he said.

The tests will focus on maintenance, after-sales service and whether routes have enough charging stations to keep the EV trucks on the road. It should take no longer than one hour and 30 minutes to fully charge an EV truck, Apichart added.

However, he is concerned about EV trucks’ shorter battery life of around six years compared with 7-10 years for diesel vehicles.

He said batteries also made electric trucks more expensive, at around 5-6 million baht per unit versus only 2.8 million for a diesel truck. He noted, though, that electric trucks cost less to run in the long term.