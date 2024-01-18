R.E. Lee International’ Life Insurance broker reveals 2024 plan

However effective investment planning is vital for the balance and diversification of investment risk. The investors need to know how to diversify their investments into different assets to reduce risk. The practice should based on the investors’ knowledge and long-term confidence in the investment of choice. Nevertheless, regardless of the type of business, the important thing is to obtain the analytic information and cautiously plan to reduce any risks. It is advisable to choose investments in stable assets rather than opting for high-risk categories, even if the returns may be high. It is necessary to comprehend the investing assets to customize individuals’ risk tolerance and long-term financial goals.

Furthermore, Mr.Calvin Lo reveals the R.E. Lee International Life Insurance’s 2024 plan saying that; “Our company is focusing on the transfer of assets between generations, which has not been done by anyone before. Currently, this group of customers constitutes as much as 30% of the company's customer base and we aim for the new market expansion in EU and Latin America.”

He also addressed the company's past strategies and customer service which provided insurance services customized to individuals' needs and maintaining the confidentiality and privacy of customer data is crucial. This commitment is not just a policy but a fundamental principle deeply rooted in the spirit of the organization. From the top executives to everyone at the company are committed and strictly adhere to this principle with utmost diligence and ethical standards. The data protection guarantees always living up to the trust entrusted to the company by the customers.

“During the past COVID period, we have gained experience and innovation to cope with challenges and the ever-changing market. In the future, we will emphasize expanding our services to several more financial center countries worldwide while still adhering to delivering the highest standards of highly private and confidential customer service. “ The CEO of R.E. Lee International concludes.

Photo Credit : Bloomberg