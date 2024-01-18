R.E. Lee International’ Life Insurance broker reveals 2024 plan
R.E. Lee International’ life insurance broker reveals 2024 plan, targeting EU and Latin American markets, closely watches for risky investments and exaggerated returns.
Mr. Calvin Lo reveals the investment perspective for 2024, caution and neat plan are still necessary for making investments with any exaggerated yield assets should be specifically left out of the cart. Diversifying investments to reduce risk is a must. This year R.E. Lee International targeting new expansion in the EU and Latin American markets; aiming at clients who want to transfer assets between generations which is still a virgin segment.
Mr.Calvin Lo is the CEO of R.E. Lee International a life insurance broker company founded in 1954 with customers from 65 countries under the belt. The company saw a consistent income growth rate in double digits translated as over 30 percent annually. R.E. Lee International ranked among the most stable and renowned life insurance brokers on a global scale.
He reveals that the big private life insurance broker’s services cover more than 65 countries worldwide from the headquarter in Hong Kong to the local offices in Singapore; Dubai; Shanghai; Zurich: Cayman Islands, to name a few. R.E. Lee International provides its expertise in all-inclusive estate planning and comprehensive wealth transfer, including inheritance and asset transfer for both individuals and legal entities. The insurance services start from 20 million U.S. dollars up to over 100 million U.S. dollars align to each client and address the complex needs of the distinguished high-value assets VIP customers; guaranteeing financial stability; and inheriting assets and business from generation to generation.
The CEO of R.E. Lee International shares his view on life insurance’s business outlook in 2024 and addresses the precaution of investments due to the financial environment with high returns still carrying hidden risks from various factors. The choice of investments should be comprehensive and cautious. In his opinion, any exaggerated revenues from the outset, specifically any returns more than 5-6 percent, carry potential risks that investors should be very cautious of and consider security guarantees as a primary factor for investments. Because this is not a time for risky investments, but rather a time for stable and secure options only.
As for the investment strategy, Mr.Calvin Lo’s personal preference is a long-term real estate investment rather than a short-term profit returns one. The pros and advantages of the real estate investment in the right location can be a real game changer in revenue expectancy.
“[Meanwhile] Investing in digital currencies such as cryptocurrency is a relatively new practice in financial business that carried instability causing anxiety for investors along the way. firstly, the unconfident beginners who want to invest in crypto should allocate a small portion of their investment. I am not interested in cryptocurrency investment because it’s not my investment disposition at the moment.” Mr. Lo said.
However effective investment planning is vital for the balance and diversification of investment risk. The investors need to know how to diversify their investments into different assets to reduce risk. The practice should based on the investors’ knowledge and long-term confidence in the investment of choice. Nevertheless, regardless of the type of business, the important thing is to obtain the analytic information and cautiously plan to reduce any risks. It is advisable to choose investments in stable assets rather than opting for high-risk categories, even if the returns may be high. It is necessary to comprehend the investing assets to customize individuals’ risk tolerance and long-term financial goals.
Furthermore, Mr.Calvin Lo reveals the R.E. Lee International Life Insurance’s 2024 plan saying that; “Our company is focusing on the transfer of assets between generations, which has not been done by anyone before. Currently, this group of customers constitutes as much as 30% of the company's customer base and we aim for the new market expansion in EU and Latin America.”
He also addressed the company's past strategies and customer service which provided insurance services customized to individuals' needs and maintaining the confidentiality and privacy of customer data is crucial. This commitment is not just a policy but a fundamental principle deeply rooted in the spirit of the organization. From the top executives to everyone at the company are committed and strictly adhere to this principle with utmost diligence and ethical standards. The data protection guarantees always living up to the trust entrusted to the company by the customers.
“During the past COVID period, we have gained experience and innovation to cope with challenges and the ever-changing market. In the future, we will emphasize expanding our services to several more financial center countries worldwide while still adhering to delivering the highest standards of highly private and confidential customer service. “ The CEO of R.E. Lee International concludes.
Photo Credit : Bloomberg