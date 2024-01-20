Ex-PM Abhisit named vice chairman, board member of consumer goods giant Sahapat

Abhisit has also been named the company’s vice chairman, replacing Boonpakorn Chokvathana, Sahapat said in a statement filed with the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The document, dated January 18, said the board unanimously decided to appoint Abhisit during its meeting on the same day. The appointment is effective as of Friday (January 19).

The letter, addressed to top executives at both SET and SEC, was signed by two Sahapat board members – Vathit Chokwatana and Chailada Tantivejakul.

Vathit is the president of the executive board, while Chailada is the vice president.

A copy of the document was posted on the SET’s official website.

