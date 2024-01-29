Thai corporations prepare for business impacts as conflicts continue

One of the biggest concerns is the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which has disrupted global supply chains and led to higher energy prices, potentially hurting Thai businesses.

Disathat Panyarachun, CEO of Thailand's largest oil and gas retailer, PTT Oil and Retail Business, said that the conflict in Ukraine could lead to higher fuel prices in Thailand. The company is taking steps to mitigate the impact, such as increasing its inventory of fuel and negotiating with suppliers to secure long-term contracts.

Thammasak Sethaudom, the president of Siam Cement Group. the country's largest cement and building materials producer, also indicated that his company is monitoring the conflict in Ukraine, noting that it could lead to higher costs for raw materials, such as coal and steel. SCG is taking steps to diversify its sources of raw materials and improve its efficiency to mitigate the impact.

In addition to the Russia-Ukraine war, Thai businesses are also concerned about the rise of protectionism and economic nationalism. These trends could lead to higher tariffs and other barriers to trade, making it more difficult for Thai businesses to export their products and services.

To prepare for these challenges, Thai businesses are taking steps to diversify their markets and reduce their reliance on any single country or region. They are also investing in research and development to develop new products and services that are more resilient to changes in the global economy.