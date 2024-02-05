PM urges state energy firm to invest in Thai startups, Sri Lanka’s solar farm

Srettha, in his capacity as finance minister, invited PTT CEO Kongkrapan Intarajang and PTT board chairman Chatchai Promlert, to Government House at 2pm on Monday. The Finance Ministry is a major shareholder of PTT Plc.

After the meeting, Srettha told the media that he had discussed investment opportunities with the PTT CEO and board chairman.

He said he urged the two executives to seek investment opportunities overseas, especially in Sri Lanka’s floating solar farm, which requires more funding.