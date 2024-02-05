PM urges state energy firm to invest in Thai startups, Sri Lanka’s solar farm
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin called a meeting with PTT Plc’s newly appointed CEO and PTT board chairman to discuss support for Thai startups and investing in Sri Lanka’s solar farm.
Srettha, in his capacity as finance minister, invited PTT CEO Kongkrapan Intarajang and PTT board chairman Chatchai Promlert, to Government House at 2pm on Monday. The Finance Ministry is a major shareholder of PTT Plc.
After the meeting, Srettha told the media that he had discussed investment opportunities with the PTT CEO and board chairman.
He said he urged the two executives to seek investment opportunities overseas, especially in Sri Lanka’s floating solar farm, which requires more funding.
Srettha returned from a state visit to Sri Lanka on Sunday.
“After returning, I invited the chairman to talk about PTT’s investment opportunities abroad, such as the solar floating farm in Sri Lanka that is open to investment from Thailand,” the premier said.
Srettha added that he also told the two PTT executives that it should consider supporting Thai startups as well as local sports associations.
“I believe PTT can leverage itself from an energy firm into a corporation that provides good opportunities to Thais,” he said.