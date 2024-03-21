Siam Piwat ‘planning Thailand’s biggest IPO’ in two years to fund expansion

The company is reportedly asking international banks to submit proposals for a potential first-time share sale that may take place before the end of this year, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The IPO plan coincides with a rebound in the kingdom’s tourism sector with visitor arrivals already topping 8 million this year, after travel had dried up during the coronavirus pandemic.

A Siam Piwat representative reportedly referred Bloomberg’s query to a September statement in which the company said it was planning to expand in Thailand and elsewhere in Asia. At the time, Siam Piwat said it had appointed Kiatnakin Phatra Securities and Kasikorn Securities to advise on its expansion and fundraising, including a possible listing in Bangkok at some point.

Siam Piwat, a leader in Thailand’s luxury retail sector, owns and operates Siam Paragon, IconSiam, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, and Siam Premium Outlet Bangkok.

The company is yet to officially seek permission from the Securities and Exchange Commission for an IPO and has not mentioned any IPO plan in its latest notifications to the Stock Exchange of Thailand, according to The Nation’s sister publication Than Settakij.



