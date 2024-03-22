New plant in Thailand to help Delta Electric double parts output for EVs

The new production facility at the Bangpoo industrial estate, known as Delta Plant 8, produces all of the electronics control parts required to drive an EV, including combined control units, EV charging controllers, and DCDC converters.

Aligning with the new plant is a research and development (R&D) centre. Delta says that is a proof of the company’s commitment to support Thailand and the region's EV industry.

Aside from improving EV components, the R&D centre would showcase various power management solutions for EVs, as well as the company's most recent engineering and resources, the company’s top executive said.

Speaking to the media on Friday following the official opening ceremony of the new plant and R&D centre, Delta Electronics (Thailand) president Jackie Chang said that the new plant was critical for the company to bring more resources and engineering to Thailand in order to widen its market and enhance its products.

Delta Electronics currently operates two R&D centres – in Germany and Taiwan – to meet electronic solutions and engineering demands of customers in Europe and the United States.

"We at Delta Electronics (Thailand) want to support Thailand's goal to become an EV hub and be a part of the force driving the country's electronics industry to the next phase," he said.

All EV electric parts manufactured at Delta Electronics in Thailand are now 100% exported to Europe and the United States. However, Chang said that some parts would be used in Thailand once EV manufacturing begins in the kingdom.

He expected the new plant to help double EV-related production in both units and revenue.