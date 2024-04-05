AIA Thailand’s CEO promises insurance products catering to 80-plus senior citizens

The move is part of the company's 2024 business strategy to maintain its industry leadership while continuing to grow, following the group's global record-breaking results in 2023 of US$7.7 billion.

Speaking at his first press conference since being appointed CEO in May 2022, Advani said AIA Thailand's focus on elder groups catered to the country as a super-ageing society, where people are more concerned about living happily in both wealth and health as they age.

Citing AIA's status as the industry's first insurer to extend premium insurance to seniors over the age of 80, he said customised products tailored to the lifestyles of the elderly would be readily accessible soon.

However, he did not elaborate on what types of products and services would be offered, only claiming that they would meet every demand.

"With increased life expectancy and the possibility of more people living up to 100 years due to advancements in medical technology, it's crucial to ensure that our health span aligns with our lifespan. Many people may face financial challenges in their later years if they haven't saved enough for healthcare expenses. Therefore, AIA has developed healthcare solutions to provide comprehensive protection for Thais up to the age of 99," he said.

To demonstrate its commitment to senior citizens, AIA recently launched the “Living to 100” campaign, which encourages Thais to plan their health and finances, allowing everyone to live healthier, longer, and better lives.