Trip.com Group sets out to up meaningful experiences for tourists

Online travel service provider Trip.com Group is aiming to expand the travel experience by leading tourists to attractions they have yet to visit through strategic partnerships with two hospitality companies in the Philippines and Vietnam, it announced on Tuesday (May 28).

The collaboration with Filipino hotel operator, Megaworld Hotels & Resorts, will focus on pricing and inventory management across its 13 properties with more than 8,500 room keys across the Philippines.

This includes enhancing visibility on Trip.com Group platforms and launching marketing campaigns to attract travellers, Megaworld Hotels & Resorts assistant head of distribution Pebbles S Caramat, explained.

“The goal of this collaboration is to create opportunities for the Philippines and create meaningful experiences for customers,” she said.