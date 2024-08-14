BEM reports strong Q2 performance thanks to surge in passengers

A report on the second quarter performance of the Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Co Ltd (BEM) shows significant growth driven by rising international arrivals and better connectivity along the BTS Skytrain routes.
Sombat Kijjalak, BEM managing director, said on Wednesday that the rise in passenger volumes on the MRT Blue Line has led to the company earning 1 billion baht in profits in the second quarter, up by 102 million baht or 11% compared to the same period last year.
Meanwhile, revenue from core businesses during the period came in at 4.02 billion baht, up by 116 million baht or 3% from the same period last year. This includes 2.11 billion baht earned from expressway toll fees and 1.6 billion baht earned from MRT.
Earnings from commercial development stood at 306 million baht, marking a 10% rise from the previous year.
As for the Orange Line project, from Bang Khen to Minburi, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) announced that construction would commence from July 31, and the eastern section from the Thailand Cultural Centre to Minburi would be completed within three and a half years.
BEM said it is confident that this section will be completed ahead of schedule, with the western section from Bang Khun Non to the Thailand Cultural Centre expected to be completed within six years.
BEM should experience continuous growth if it is granted the concession for the Orange Line.