BEM reports strong Q2 performance thanks to surge in passengers

A report on the second quarter performance of the Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Co Ltd (BEM) shows significant growth driven by rising international arrivals and better connectivity along the BTS Skytrain routes.

Sombat Kijjalak, BEM managing director, said on Wednesday that the rise in passenger volumes on the MRT Blue Line has led to the company earning 1 billion baht in profits in the second quarter, up by 102 million baht or 11% compared to the same period last year.