Bakery products soaring in popularity, industry leader says

“Market trends in Thailand indicate that the bakery market could be valued at 40 billion baht in 2024. Le Pan has 20% of that market share. This reflects the growing popularity of bakery products. The growth is driven by lifestyle changes, with people seeking more convenient and diverse food options or ready-to-eat food,” said CPRAM president Wisade Wisidwinyoo.

CPRAM supplies ready-to-eat food and bakery items for 7-Eleven, Lotus’s and Macro nationwide.