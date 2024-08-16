Bakery products soaring in popularity, industry leader says

“Market trends in Thailand indicate that the bakery market could be valued at 40 billion baht in 2024. Le Pan has 20% of that market share. This reflects the growing popularity of bakery products. The growth is driven by lifestyle changes, with people seeking more convenient and diverse food options or ready-to-eat food,” said CPRAM president Wisade Wisidwinyoo.
CPRAM supplies ready-to-eat food and bakery items for 7-Eleven, Lotus’s and Macro nationwide.
The factory, which has been built according to the “green factory” concept, focuses on sustainability by using solar panels that generate two megawatts of clean energy, thus reducing greenhouse gas emissions. It features advanced automated machinery and closed-loop production processes for complete traceability and safety. The operation prioritises quality control, assurance, and food safety throughout the supply chain, adhering to global standards to ensure product integrity and consumer trust.
According to Wisade, this new factory in Pinthong Industrial Estate, Chonburi, is one of the most modern bakery factories in the world, and has invested heavily in industrial automation machines that can produce 30,000 tons of bread a year or 2.4 million slices of bread daily, doubling CPRAM's bread production capacity from 2 million to 4.4 million slices per day. This is CPRAM's 16th factory and second bakery factory, with the first located in Lat Krabang.
“Last year, CPRAM generated revenue of 28 billion baht, with 70% coming from ready-to-eat food and 30% from bakery products. Now, with our increased production capacity, I am confident that CPRAM can reach 30 billion baht in revenue next year,” said Wisade.