Sustainability Expo aims to raise awareness, inspire immediate action

Scheduled from September 27 to October 6 at Bangkok's Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, the expo will operate under the theme "Good Balance, Better World". The event aims to raise awareness and promote immediate action on climate change through a variety of activities, said Tongjai Thanachanan, director of the SX Organising Committee.
"The strong foundation we laid out in the first four years has yielded great results. This year, we welcome more international exhibitors and partners. SX2024 has also incorporated some current issues that will have a stronger impact on our lives in the future, including the ageing population, circular economy, and social inclusion," Tongjai said.
Spanning 70,000 square metres, the expo will feature 10 zones highlighting various sustainable practices. The organisers expect to attract 500,000 visitors, a big increase from the 300,000 attendees in 2023.
The event is founded by five leading companies in partnership with the Thailand Supply Chain Network. It has evolved into an extensive business-to-consumer-to-business platform, allowing B2B companies to increase their visibility through a B2C approach.
Key features of SX2024 include:
With so many activities and exhibitions on display, Martin Venzky-Stalling, chairman of the Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce in Thailand, advised all attendees to bring a small notebook so that they could take notes on a few lessons or actions that inspired them to follow.
"The most important thing is that participants can get something that they can do to concretely help support sustainability. It's the moment of significance that you have to note it down and do it," he said.
Chayanan Pakdeejit, deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, announced that the third Thailand Climate Action Conference would be a part of the Sustainability Expo on October 3-4.
This year's conference, she said, would present Thailand's greenhouse gas reduction and climate change adaptation operations, as well as the details of a concrete action plan to help reduce carbon emissions. In addition, the ministry will host an exhibition under the theme "Accelerating the Climate Transition" to showcase commercial green innovations and inspire visitors.
Emphasising that the event is bigger and longer than before, Tongjai expressed confidence that the Sustainability Expo will help visitors discover various valuable perspectives and models for instigating sustainable social changes, as well as participate in numerous activities designed to have positive impacts on the world.