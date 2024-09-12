Sustainability Expo aims to raise awareness, inspire immediate action

With so many activities and exhibitions on display, Martin Venzky-Stalling, chairman of the Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce in Thailand, advised all attendees to bring a small notebook so that they could take notes on a few lessons or actions that inspired them to follow.

"The most important thing is that participants can get something that they can do to concretely help support sustainability. It's the moment of significance that you have to note it down and do it," he said.

Chayanan Pakdeejit, deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, announced that the third Thailand Climate Action Conference would be a part of the Sustainability Expo on October 3-4.

This year's conference, she said, would present Thailand's greenhouse gas reduction and climate change adaptation operations, as well as the details of a concrete action plan to help reduce carbon emissions. In addition, the ministry will host an exhibition under the theme "Accelerating the Climate Transition" to showcase commercial green innovations and inspire visitors.

Emphasising that the event is bigger and longer than before, Tongjai expressed confidence that the Sustainability Expo will help visitors discover various valuable perspectives and models for instigating sustainable social changes, as well as participate in numerous activities designed to have positive impacts on the world.

