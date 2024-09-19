PTT’s retail arm ties up with CP run ‘rest area’ on Chonburi highway

PTT Oil and Retail Business (PTTOR) has approved the establishment of a joint venture to develop and manage the Sriracha Service Centre on Intercity Motorway No 7’s Chonburi-Pattaya section.

In a letter to the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Thursday, PTTOR announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, PTT Retail Management (PTTRM), will partner with Charoen Pokphand Engineering (CPE) to form “The Rest Village Company”.