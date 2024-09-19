PTT’s retail arm ties up with CP run ‘rest area’ on Chonburi highway

PTT Oil and Retail Business (PTTOR) has approved the establishment of a joint venture to develop and manage the Sriracha Service Centre on Intercity Motorway No 7’s Chonburi-Pattaya section.
In a letter to the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Thursday, PTTOR announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, PTT Retail Management (PTTRM), will partner with Charoen Pokphand Engineering (CPE) to form “The Rest Village Company”.
PTTRM and CPE hold a stake of 55% and 45%, respectively, with an initial registered capital of 150 million baht, a statement from PTTOR said.
The joint venture aims to develop and manage the “Rest Area” on the motorway, with a 32-year operational term. This move supports PTTOR’s strategy to integrate mobility and lifestyle sectors.
The joint venture won the bid for private sector co-investment from the Transport Ministry’s Department of Highways, with the contract signed on September 19.