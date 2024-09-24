Yuzhou Fine Chemical and 304 Industrial Park embark on cooperation to strengthen Thailand\'s PCB industry 

Yuzhou Fine Chemical is a world-leading company in chemicals for electronic components, while the 304 Industrial Park possesses readiness in terms of infrastructure of international standards and a power grid that meets industrial demands.

The industrial park is located on a strategic point that links the 304 Highway to Laem Chabang Deep Seaport and Suvarnabhumi Airport. It is surrounded by sources of labours in the Northeastern region, and is capable of providing comprehensive industrial services by experts.

Yuzhou Fine Chemical was established in February this year with major shareholders including Guangdong Yuzhou Holding Group Ltd and Zhuhai Yuzhou Environmental Protection Technology Ltd.

The company has purchased land of over 20 rai in the 304 Industrial Park under an investment budget of 1.5 billion baht. Yuzhou Fine Chemical has received promotional privileges from the Board of Investment (BOI) for the procurement of high-quality chemical products and services to worldwide customers.

The company is committed to procuring high-quality chemicals for the manufacturing of key components of PCB, semiconductors, and new energy groups, such as petrochemical-based solar panels and others. It also imports modern chemical processing technology, with an experienced research and development team, and a panel of executives who are efficient in administration both domestically and internationally.