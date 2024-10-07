PTT unveils ambitious strategy for sustainable growth in ASEAN  

At the “ASEAN Economic Outlook 2025” forum on Monday, PTT's CEO and president, Kongkrapan Intarajang, outlined the company's vision for balancing energy security with environmental responsibility in the rapidly developing region.
The seminar was hosted by The Nation Group’s Krungthep Thurakij newspaper.
“ASEAN, with its population of nearly 700 million and GDP representing [more than] 6% of global output, is an economic powerhouse that cannot ignore the imperative of clean energy transition," Kongkrapan stated. "However, this transition must be smooth and practical."
Kongkrapan highlighted ASEAN’s strong reliance on natural gas, especially in countries like Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Myanmar.
"Thailand still depends on gas from the Gulf of Thailand for 50% of its energy needs and imports the rest,” he explained.
Hence, he said, PTT is exploring other collaborative solutions to address resource challenges.
"The government has been trying to push for negotiations on the use of resources from the overlapping claims area. Even if we cannot agree on boundaries, we can share valuable resources to build economic development," he said.
PTT is also pursuing a dual strategy to mitigate the environmental impact of gas-fired power generation by:
“Achieving the ‘net zero’ goal requires the implementation of CCS technology. PTT, as a national energy company, is committed to balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability,” Kongkrapan explained.
PTT has set an ambitious target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, despite challenges like Thailand’s heavy reliance on imported oil.
"As a national energy company, PTT follows the vision of ‘Staying strong with Thai society and growing on a sustainable scale'. We must balance profitability with environmental responsibility," he added.
To achieve its sustainability goals, PTT has developed a comprehensive approach. The company plans to adjust its business portfolio to reduce carbon emissions while simultaneously improving efficiency across the production process.
PTT will also boost its environmental efforts through reforestation initiatives for carbon absorption and foster collaboration with stakeholders to create a collective impact on sustainability. This multifaceted strategy showcases PTT’s aim to lead the region’s transition to cleaner energy while maintaining economic growth.