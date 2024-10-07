PTT unveils ambitious strategy for sustainable growth in ASEAN  

At the “ASEAN Economic Outlook 2025” forum on Monday, PTT's CEO and president, Kongkrapan Intarajang, outlined the company's vision for balancing energy security with environmental responsibility in the rapidly developing region.

The seminar was hosted by The Nation Group’s Krungthep Thurakij newspaper.

“ASEAN, with its population of nearly 700 million and GDP representing [more than] 6% of global output, is an economic powerhouse that cannot ignore the imperative of clean energy transition," Kongkrapan stated. "However, this transition must be smooth and practical."

Kongkrapan highlighted ASEAN’s strong reliance on natural gas, especially in countries like Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Myanmar.

"Thailand still depends on gas from the Gulf of Thailand for 50% of its energy needs and imports the rest,” he explained.

Hence, he said, PTT is exploring other collaborative solutions to address resource challenges.

"The government has been trying to push for negotiations on the use of resources from the overlapping claims area. Even if we cannot agree on boundaries, we can share valuable resources to build economic development," he said.

PTT is also pursuing a dual strategy to mitigate the environmental impact of gas-fired power generation by:



Investing in CCS projects to capture and store carbon emissions

Exploring hydrogen as a cleaner fuel alternative