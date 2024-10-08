Gulf Energy sees potential in Thailand's clean energy transition

He delivered this perspective and outlined the company's vision at the "ASEAN Economic Outlook 2025" seminar, organised by Krungthep Turakij to celebrate its 37th anniversary.

Despite Thailand's relatively modest 2% economic growth compared with regional powerhouses like Vietnam, Banomyong highlighted significant opportunities in the kingdom's service sector.

"Increased clean energy generation must occur in parallel with investment in energy storage systems to help increase the stability of the country's energy system," Smith emphasised, underscoring Gulf's commitment to sustainable power generation.

Currently, clean energy accounts for 15-20% of Thailand's electricity production, around 16,000 megawatts. This positions Thailand favourably against other ASEAN nations such as Indonesia, where coal still generates 50% of electricity. Thailand's reliance on natural gas as a cleaner fuel source represents a strategic advantage in the region's energy landscape.

Beyond energy, Gulf is diversifying its portfolio into telecommunications and digital infrastructure. The company has partnered with Google to invest in cloud computing and data centres in Thailand, anticipating substantial growth in these sectors.