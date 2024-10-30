No slowdown in spending patterns of Thai high-net-worth individuals

The “Travel, Dining, and Luxury Trends Research” for Thailand, Amex's inaugural study in the region, was commissioned by American Express and conducted by Kantar.

The research aims to provide a thorough understanding of high-net-worth clients to help companies and entrepreneurs develop products and services that meet market demands.

The study surveyed 363 Thai residents aged 21 years and above, with a minimum average monthly income of 140,000 baht. Respondents were sourced from the Kantar Profiles Audience Network, with all interviews conducted via online self-completion surveys between May 2-16.

At a media roundtable, Amex country manager Prom Sirisant noted that whilst the spending behaviour does not reflect the entire economy, as it represents only a specific group of consumers, the survey confirmed that Thai high-net-worth individuals continue to spend on luxury items and lifestyle experiences.

However, they are becoming more discerning about the value of their purchases, emphasising that these substantial expenditures must be worthwhile for their lifetime experiences.

The study revealed that social media significantly influences Thai consumers when researching dining venues and luxury purchases.

Beyond social media, the top sources for dining recommendations include word of mouth (46%) and online reviews (43%). Regarding luxury purchasing decisions, Thai respondents are most influenced by family (41%) and media advertisements (38%) after social media.

Meanwhile, dining out remains a popular activity amongst Thai respondents, with 73% dining out at least once weekly. Some 56% of those surveyed are dining out more frequently this year compared to 2023, with nearly eight in 10 respondents most likely to dine with family.