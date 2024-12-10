Chevron tests drones to boost safety and exploration in Thailand\'s Gulf

The trial was conducted at the North Pailin field in the Gulf of Thailand using technology from Skyller Solutions Co., Ltd, or Skyller, an expert in asset inspection solutions utilizing unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology, or drones with Chevron's design and planning, the test in September confirmed the feasibility of deploying drones for petroleum exploration and production in the Gulf.

Approved by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), and other relevant agencies, this marks the first official drone test of its kind in Thailand.

The trial involved Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations, utilizing drones equipped with real-time imaging cameras capable of detecting anomalies such as leaks and operational issues in wellhead platforms situated far out.

This allows for quicker inspection and response in case of unsafe conditions of operations or equipment, leaks, and other risks. The technology will enable the company to plan and manage petroleum production with enhanced efficiency and safety for personnel, while also reducing carbon emissions from transportation.