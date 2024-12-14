Central Retail unveils the new Central Chidlom



The store hosts a beauty gallery with 150 cosmetics brands, the “Shoe’s Avenue” shop-in-shop area for customers to explore various footwear options, and a prominent sneaker zone showcasing street fashion and limited editions to attract a younger demographic.

Additionally, its unique design, featuring a distinct Chidlom Pink colour scheme, sets it apart from other Central department stores, which typically use red and pink shopping bags, enhancing the overall shopping experience.

Natira estimated that Central Chidlom's performance in 2025 after 100% operation will generate sales growth of 30%.

Leadership and future growth

The move marks a significant transformation for the entire group, led by the incoming CEO, Suthisarn Chirathivat, who currently serves as chairman of the executive committee of Central Home Group of Central Retail.

He is set to officially assume the role of CEO in mid-2025 and brings a wealth of experience from managing nearly all affiliated brands since around 1997, including Supersport and Power Buy, and overseeing business operations in Vietnam and Thai Watsadu.

Under his leadership, the company plans to rapidly expand its branch network, positioning itself as a competitor in the retail market for building materials and home decoration.

Yol Phokasub, the current CEO of Central Retail, has been with the company since 2018, guiding it through its transition to a public entity listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

The company achieved the highest fundraising value for an IPO in 2020 – a remarkable accomplishment that further solidified its status as one of the world’s most valuable retail business groups since 2007.

Looking ahead, it is crucial to observe Central Retail's strategic direction amid the rapidly changing retail landscape in Thailand and globally.

The company must navigate challenges such as economic conditions, purchasing power fluctuations, and technology’s impact on consumer behaviour while also considering new investments and emerging retail models.

Expansion and development

Natira provided an overview of Central Department Store, a part of Central Retail Group, which operates a total of 76 department stores comprising 29 Central Department Store branches and 47 Robinson branches.

The company is committed to improving management efficiency through effective business and procurement planning to align with market demands. As the customer base evolves alongside a diverse influx of tourists from regions such as China, CLMV, and the East, the group recognises the need for adaptation.

Recently, the Robinson Department Store brand has been transitioning into Central Department Store formats, with the Central Bang Rak branch being revamped with an investment of 250-300 million baht, set to officially launch in the first quarter of 2025. Plans are also in place to remodel 1 or 2 additional Robinson locations into Central Department Stores.

Natira emphasised that there is no intention to convert all Robinson branches to Central Department Stores, as Robinson targets different customer demographics aimed at affordability, particularly in areas like Sukhumvit.

Additionally, the Pinklao and Chaeng Wattana branches of Central Department Store are scheduled for renovations in 2025 to better serve market and customer needs.

As of November 14, Central Retail was operating 3,759 stores across various formats and categories, generating a total revenue of 197.515 billion baht.

In the third quarter of 2024, the company reported revenue of 63 billion baht, a 6% increase from the previous year, with a net profit of 2.129 billion baht, an impressive 86% rise, driven by the expansion of its retail and wholesale businesses and the introduction of new brands, including recent openings of Thai Watsadu branches and the expansion of GO! in Phuket and Vietnam.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Central Retail aims to boost four key business segments.

Central Chidlom Department Store, which celebrated its revamped look on December 12. Thai Watsadu plans to add an additional branch in Phrae, increasing its total to 86 locations.

In the food sector, Tops is targeting 690 stores nationwide by year’s end. GO Wholesale intends to establish its tenth branch in Charoenrat, while in Vietnam, GO! supermarket will open four new branches, raising its total to 14 across 10 provinces.

Additionally, the Robinson Lifestyle Shopping Centre will introduce a new “Strip Mall” business model at its Kanchanaburi location.



