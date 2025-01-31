Seven & I founders seeking investment from Charoen Pokphand

The founding family of Japan’s Seven & i is seeking investment from Thailand's Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group for a management buyout of the Japanese retail giant, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing national broadcaster NHK.

The family is in discussions to take Seven & i private via a management buyout to ward off a $47 billion takeover bid from Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard.

CP is the latest potential partner approached by the family to support its takeover attempt, which values the sprawling convenience store conglomerate at an estimated $58 billion and would be the largest management buyout in Japanese history if it proceeds.

The proposed CP investment would be in the hundreds of billions of yen, with negotiations ongoing to determine the exact figure, NHK reported.