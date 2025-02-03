WHA highlights 3 Cs strategy to turn Trump 2.0 crisis into opportunities

Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, Chairperson and CEO of WHA Corporation Group, spoke about the "Vision of Victory" during a panel discussion at the Dinner Talk: Go Thailand 2025 Women Run the World event organized by Thansettakij newspaper on Monday, February 3. She shared that WHA was founded 22 years ago and has grown with confidence, recognizing the potential for growth in Thailand's logistics industry and the importance of the capital market.

She firmly believes that the major upcoming trend is the technology business, alongside infrastructure development.

However, she acknowledged this year’s challenges, particularly concerns about Trump’s 2.0 policy, with many questions about its impact on businesses. Despite this, she personally believes that, amidst these challenges, numerous opportunities remain. She emphasized that success depends on self-confidence and seizing opportunities aligned with what the government has been pushing for, especially in attracting foreign investments.