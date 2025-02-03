WHA highlights 3 Cs strategy to turn Trump 2.0 crisis into opportunities

Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, Chairperson and CEO of WHA Corporation Group, spoke about the "Vision of Victory" during a panel discussion at the Dinner Talk: Go Thailand 2025 Women Run the World event organized by Thansettakij newspaper on Monday, February 3. She shared that WHA was founded 22 years ago and has grown with confidence, recognizing the potential for growth in Thailand's logistics industry and the importance of the capital market.
She firmly believes that the major upcoming trend is the technology business, alongside infrastructure development.
However, she acknowledged this year’s challenges, particularly concerns about Trump’s 2.0 policy, with many questions about its impact on businesses. Despite this, she personally believes that, amidst these challenges, numerous opportunities remain. She emphasized that success depends on self-confidence and seizing opportunities aligned with what the government has been pushing for, especially in attracting foreign investments.
WHA sees opportunities arising from challenges, driven by the "3 Cs": Creating People, Creating Competitiveness, and Creating Opportunities.
"Creating People" involves fostering creativity and enhancing the potential of people within both the organization and the country.
"Creating Competitiveness" focuses on building competitive capabilities, particularly through technology. With Thailand's extensive infrastructure, the world is changing rapidly, and everyone must adapt to compete effectively.
"The final element, 'Creating Opportunities,' focuses on building connections. The government has successfully attracted investments, and it’s clear that the country has made significant progress. Therefore, we must start finding partners and creating opportunities. Of course, achieving these grand goals cannot be done alone—it requires collaboration from all sectors. The government cannot do it alone; private sector support is essential," Jareeporn said.
"Currently, there are concerns about Trump’s 2.0 policy, which poses challenges, but there are also many opportunities in these challenges. If we let this opportunity pass, we will lose the chance to make progress. However, if we take this challenge and turn it into an opportunity, it will benefit everyone," Jareeporn concluded.