CPALL issues statement amid hints of potential Seven & i acquisition

Charoen Pokphand Group's CPALL, the operator of 7-Eleven convenience stores in Thailand, has issued a statement clarifying its position regarding the potential acquisition of a Japanese retail business, reportedly valued at over ¥500 billion (111 billion baht).
The company confirmed on Friday that, as of this date, no definitive action has been taken and there are no changes to its previously disclosed status.
CPALL’s announcement followed a recent Bloomberg News report, citing undisclosed sources, which suggested that the consortium bidding for Seven & i Holdings Co is in the process of securing additional financing from Citigroup and Bank of America. The report speculated that this transaction could represent one of the largest management buyouts (MBOs) on record.
The Bloomberg report indicated that CPALL was considering participating in the acquisition, potentially alongside Itochu Corp, a key stakeholder in Seven & i and the operator of FamilyMart.
CPALL’s official statement, released to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), referenced its prior communication to the SET dated January 31, 2025. The company reiterated its position, stating that no new developments have occurred and no alterations have been made to its previously disclosed stance.
CPALL emphasised its commitment to transparency, confirming that any future developments regarding this matter will be communicated publicly via the SET’s established channels.
Despite this clarification, CPALL's share price has fallen 15.92% since January 30, from 56.50 baht to 47.50 baht on February 6. Consequently, the company’s market capitalisation has decreased to 426,697.31 million baht.
While CPALL’s statement aimed to address market speculation and reassure investors, the continued downward trend of its share price suggests that market concerns regarding the company's potential involvement in the Seven & i acquisition persist.