CPALL issues statement amid hints of potential Seven & i acquisition

Charoen Pokphand Group's CPALL, the operator of 7-Eleven convenience stores in Thailand, has issued a statement clarifying its position regarding the potential acquisition of a Japanese retail business, reportedly valued at over ¥500 billion (111 billion baht).

The company confirmed on Friday that, as of this date, no definitive action has been taken and there are no changes to its previously disclosed status.

CPALL’s announcement followed a recent Bloomberg News report, citing undisclosed sources, which suggested that the consortium bidding for Seven & i Holdings Co is in the process of securing additional financing from Citigroup and Bank of America. The report speculated that this transaction could represent one of the largest management buyouts (MBOs) on record.