Ending Plastic Pollution: Treaty Hope

A Thai documentary magazine published an article detailing the origin and specifics of this treaty, defining the vote as a "historic resolution" and the first step toward the creation of a governmental negotiating committee tasked with developing tools to manage plastic through its entire life cycle (from production, use, and disposal, to reducing greenhouse gas emissions).

As the private sector is directly involved in the supply chain, it will have a pivotal role in the achievement of zero plastic waste. This will entail the design and implementation of innovative technologies and production methods that adhere to the following guidelines that feature in the (draft) Global Plastics Treaty:

1. Developing alternative materials for plastics, such as bioplastics made from natural materials like corn, potatoes and starch, or plant-based materials like rice straw or palm fibres to replace plastic packaging for various products.

2. Implementing plastic recycling technology (Chemical Recycling) that helps break down plastics into their original chemicals for the production of new plastics without requiring oil or new raw materials, or using advanced recycling technologies in production processes to break down plastic and produce new products.

3. Developing packaging technologies, such as compostable packaging (made from materials like paper or starch that can decompose in the environment) or reusable packaging (designed to be used multiple times).

4. Utilising production technologies to reduce plastic use, such as 3D printing that uses bioplastics for creating complex parts without using large quantities of conventional plastics, or adopting zero-waste production methods.

5. Promoting collaboration across all sectors, including government, industry, and the public, to manage plastic waste over the entire value chain through plastic waste collection systems.

6. Establishing regulations and laws requiring businesses to take responsibility for the full lifecycle of their products (Extended Producer Responsibility, EPR), from design and production to the management of plastic pollution, with the support of legal frameworks in each country to ensure efficient management of plastic waste.

Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) has set a zero-waste goal which includes plastic waste. Every company within the group is required to implement plans in accordance, which include:

The adoption of refill systems at Lotus stores to reduce the retail sector’s overreliance on packaging.

The 7 GO Green scheme operated by 7-Eleven and 7-Eleven Delivery (under CP All Public Company Ltd) since 2007, which applies the circular economy concept to reducing, replacing and eliminating the use of plastic bags at stores nationwide.

The uniforms worn by 7-Eleven employees are made from recycled plastic bottles, with four 1.5 litre bottles sufficient to produce one shirt. These are sold at Boutique for All, with proceeds going to the Panyapiwat Institute of Management (PIM)’s scholarship fund.

These are just a few examples of contributions being made by private sector enterprises. If we all work together to reduce our reliance on plastic and its resulting waste, we will be taking a huge step towards a more sustainable world, benefitting not only ourselves but future generations as well.

The Global Plastic Treaty’s eventual ratification will not only raise greater awareness of the plastic pollution crisis, but it will also serve as a call to action for the world, setting out a pathway for consumers and stakeholders in the supply chain and the private sector to embrace technological innovation and changes of habit in the pursuit of sustainability.

