Ending Plastic Pollution: Treaty Hope

220 million tons of plastic waste were generated in 2024, according to a report by Earth Action (EA). This is roughly equivalent to 146 million cars or 37 million African elephants.
The report ranks countries by plastic waste generated per capita, and Belgium tops the list for 2024 with 147 kg per person. It is followed by the United Arab Emirates and Oman, with 123 kg and 122 kg per person respectively. Thailand is ranked 32nd among nations, generating approximately 45 kg per person.
Compounding the problem is the improper disposal of most plastic waste, which causes widespread contamination of the global ecosystem. It has long been asserted that the world’s oceans will contain more plastic than fish by 2050. However, recent studies anticipate an even starker scenario in which fish quantities are three times outweighed by plastic as early as 2053. A 2022 study on the sources of marine-based pollution found Thailand to be the world’s fifth largest polluter of plastic into the sea.
A report by Siam Commercial Bank’s Economic and Business Research Center (SCB EIC) states that if year-on-year increases in global plastic production are maintained at the present trajectory, the 348 million tons recorded in 2017 will be doubled by 2040.
Plastic waste poses such an acute environmental threat because it neither naturally nor fully decomposes. Instead, it accumulates in nature, most often in the form of microplastics — small plastic pieces less than 5 mm in size and often invisible to the naked eye — resulting from the degradation of larger plastics or from everyday use. Microplastics contaminate water and food, a process with widespread ramifications for the environment.
Such concerns have prompted urgent efforts around the world to identify workable solutions. One of the most promising responses under consideration is the Global Plastics Treaty, a proposed agreement to commit signatory nations to a series of measures aimed at reducing and eventually eliminating plastic pollution.
Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), has likened the treaty’s potential to the 2015 Paris climate agreement, seeing it as a multilateral agreement of comparable ambition and remit to engender far-reaching remedial action to protect the environment and establish greater sustainability. The next round of negotiations on terms is due later this year, with it hoped the treaty will be signed by 2028 at the latest.
The Global Plastics Treaty’s goal is to reduce plastic pollution to zero by 2040 through the implementation of a "System Change Scenario" (SC Scenario). This entails an 80% fall in the amount of plastic waste released into the environment, through initiatives based on four key principles:
1.Reuse
2.Recycling
3.Shifting direction and spreading risk
4.Managing non-reusable and non-recyclable plastic waste
For example, reducing and eliminating unnecessary plastics will require the phasing out of short-lived (single use) plastic items with a utility lifespan of 0.5 to 3 years. This would be supported through the wider adoption of durable plastics, which have better resistance to degradation and therefore greater utility and longevity.
The Global Plastics Treaty evolved from a 2022 resolution passed by 175 members of the United Nations Environment Assembly in Nairobi to address plastic waste pollution through the adoption of international legally binding instruments.
A Thai documentary magazine published an article detailing the origin and specifics of this treaty, defining the vote as a "historic resolution" and the first step toward the creation of a governmental negotiating committee tasked with developing tools to manage plastic through its entire life cycle (from production, use, and disposal, to reducing greenhouse gas emissions).
As the private sector is directly involved in the supply chain, it will have a pivotal role in the achievement of zero plastic waste. This will entail the design and implementation of innovative technologies and production methods that adhere to the following guidelines that feature in the (draft) Global Plastics Treaty:
1. Developing alternative materials for plastics, such as bioplastics made from natural materials like corn, potatoes and starch, or plant-based materials like rice straw or palm fibres to replace plastic packaging for various products.
2. Implementing plastic recycling technology (Chemical Recycling) that helps break down plastics into their original chemicals for the production of new plastics without requiring oil or new raw materials, or using advanced recycling technologies in production processes to break down plastic and produce new products.
3. Developing packaging technologies, such as compostable packaging (made from materials like paper or starch that can decompose in the environment) or reusable packaging (designed to be used multiple times).
4. Utilising production technologies to reduce plastic use, such as 3D printing that uses bioplastics for creating complex parts without using large quantities of conventional plastics, or adopting zero-waste production methods.
5. Promoting collaboration across all sectors, including government, industry, and the public, to manage plastic waste over the entire value chain through plastic waste collection systems.
6. Establishing regulations and laws requiring businesses to take responsibility for the full lifecycle of their products (Extended Producer Responsibility, EPR), from design and production to the management of plastic pollution, with the support of legal frameworks in each country to ensure efficient management of plastic waste.
Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) has set a zero-waste goal which includes plastic waste. Every company within the group is required to implement plans in accordance, which include:
These are just a few examples of contributions being made by private sector enterprises. If we all work together to reduce our reliance on plastic and its resulting waste, we will be taking a huge step towards a more sustainable world, benefitting not only ourselves but future generations as well.
The Global Plastic Treaty’s eventual ratification will not only raise greater awareness of the plastic pollution crisis, but it will also serve as a call to action for the world, setting out a pathway for consumers and stakeholders in the supply chain and the private sector to embrace technological innovation and changes of habit in the pursuit of sustainability.