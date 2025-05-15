Thai tycoon Sarath meets Trump, eyes stronger US ties

The event, held at Lusail Palace, was part of Trump's official Middle East visit, with Qatar being the second stop on his tour.

The reception was hosted by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and attended by members of the royal family, the Qatari Prime Minister, and cabinet ministers. It also welcomed prominent US officials and business leaders, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and entrepreneur Elon Musk.