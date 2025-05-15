Thai tycoon Sarath meets Trump, eyes stronger US ties

The event, held at Lusail Palace, was part of Trump's official Middle East visit, with Qatar being the second stop on his tour.
The reception was hosted by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and attended by members of the royal family, the Qatari Prime Minister, and cabinet ministers. It also welcomed prominent US officials and business leaders, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and entrepreneur Elon Musk.
Executives and investors from across Asia, including India and Thailand, also took part. Sarath Ratanavadi was notably the sole Thai invitee at the event.
Speaking after the reception, Sarath stated, “I had the opportunity to engage directly with President Trump and several US cabinet members. The discussions reflected a positive tone regarding US-Thailand relations, particularly in the area of investment. The US expressed openness to increased Thai investment, especially in the energy sector, where Gulf already has ongoing operations.”
The meeting highlighted growing interest in strengthening US-Asia investment ties, particularly in the context of shifting global energy dynamics and economic diversification strategies.