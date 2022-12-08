Gulf Energy CEO Sarath is richest shareholder on Thai stock exchange for 4th year

The rankings listed major shareholders at close of trade on September 30, when the Stock Exchange of Thailand Index fell to 1,589.51 from 1,605.68 points on the same date last year.

Sarath remained the wealthiest Thai stockholder with total shareholdings of 218.98 billion baht in 2022. He had first entered the list with 120.95 billion baht in 2019, 115.28 billion baht in 2020, and 173.09 billion baht in 2021.

He is also the first Thai stockholder with total shareholding exceeding 200 billion baht.