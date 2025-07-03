Glico halts ice cream sales in Thailand, citing strategic market changes

Glico's ice cream production in Thailand is contracted out to local factories under an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) agreement.

A review of Thai Glico’s past financial performance, as reported to the Department of Business Development (DBD), reveals the following figures:

In 2020, total revenue was 3.91 billion baht, with a net profit of 394.58 million baht.



In 2021, total revenue was 4.15 billion baht, with a net profit of 179.44 million baht.



In 2022, total revenue was 4.89 billion baht, with a net loss of 1.27 million baht.



In 2023, total revenue was 3.49 billion baht, with a net loss of 112.94 million baht.



In 2024, total revenue was 3.52 billion baht, with a net profit of 67.35 million baht.

The soft-serve ice cream market in Thailand has heated up in recent years.

Glico ice cream became a popular sensation in Thailand over the past decade, with high customer demand leading to frequent product shortages and viral images of customers fighting to buy the popular cones, especially the favourite flavours among Thai consumers.

However, the Thai ice cream market has changed significantly. New brands, especially soft-serve ice cream, have flooded the market, shifting customer preferences. Local Thai-owned ice cream brands have also ramped up their marketing efforts to capture a larger share of the market.