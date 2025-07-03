Glico announces end of ice cream sales in Thailand, available until late 2025

Thai Glico Co Ltd has announced via its "Glico TH" facebook page that it would cease the sale of its ice cream products in Thailand. The statement read:

“For over a decade, Thai Glico Co Ltd has had the privilege of offering ice cream products in Thailand. We are truly honoured by the continuous support from our customers.

We would like to inform you that we will be discontinuing the sale of 'Glico Ice Cream' in Thailand. However, you can continue to purchase our ice cream products until the end of 2025 through all available distribution channels.

We sincerely thank all of our customers for their trust and support of our products throughout the years. Although we are discontinuing the sale of ice cream, we will continue to offer other products, including snacks and almond milk beverages, as usual.

We remain committed to developing new products in the future to provide tasty and healthy options for our customers and hope to continue receiving your support.”