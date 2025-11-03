Unanimous approval: Nation shareholders endorse over 500-million-baht capital increase

Shareholders of Nation Group (Thailand) Public Company Limited (NATION) have approved the company’s plan to increase its registered capital by 12,203,911,086 shares at a par value of 0.53 baht per share, representing a total value of over 500 million baht, to strengthen financial stability and drive business expansion in line with the future media landscape — particularly investment in AI technology to modernise the media organisation and meet the needs of new-generation consumers.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2025, held on October 31 2025 via electronic media (E-EGM), resolved to approve an increase in the company’s registered capital from 7,905,422,403.31 baht to 14,373,495,278.89 baht, through an offering of new ordinary shares to existing shareholders in proportion to their current holdings (RO) at a ratio of 1 existing share to 1 new share, at a price of 0.04 baht per share.

The objective of this capital increase is to reinforce the company’s financial strength. The funds will be used to repay debt, reduce interest burdens, and serve as working capital to enhance business liquidity, as well as for investment in equipment and full-scale AI readiness according to the company’s strategic plan — aimed at enhancing competitiveness in the digital media industry.