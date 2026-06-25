AOT Pledges Multi-Billion Baht Infrastructure and Digital Overhaul to Cement Thailand as a World-Class Aviation Hub

Airports of Thailand bypasses geopolitical headwinds to fast-track major terminal expansions, AI border security, and green energy transitions by 2034.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) has issued a bold, long-term commitment to aggressively scale up the nation’s aviation ecosystem, pledging to expand its total airport capacity to handle over 160 million passengers annually within the next decade.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Paweena Jariyathitipong, president of AOT, outlined the company’s highly ambitious strategic master plan stretching to 2037. The announcement comes at a milestone moment for the state-gated operator, which will celebrate its 47th anniversary of operations this upcoming 1 July.

Under this new mandate, the group is moving swiftly to transform Thailand into a dominant World-Class Aviation Hub. To achieve this, the group is deploying an aggressive dual strategy: breaking ground on massive terminal expansions whilst simultaneously modernising its borders using advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and automated systems.

Despite complex global economic uncertainties and shifting geopolitical developments, international travel demand across AOT's network remains resilient. During the first eight months of the 2026 fiscal year, running from October 2025 to May 2026, AOT’s six regulated airports successfully handled 552,119 flights. This represents a 1.38 per cent increase year-on-year. Passenger traffic simultaneously surged by 2.76 per cent, reaching 90.98 million.