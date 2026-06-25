Saha Group Freezes Prices on 1,000 Products to Combat Cost-of-Living Crisis Amid Economic Shocks

The Thai retail giant anchors consumers against inflation whilst launching a historic wave of 20 strategic alliances to drive long-term GDP growth.

Thai consumer goods conglomerate Saha Group has issued a bold market commitment to freeze prices across more than 1,000 essential products, moving aggressively to cushion households against volatile living costs and persistent economic uncertainty.

The announcement was made at the official opening of the 30th Saha Group Fair & Fest at BITEC Bangna. Facing structural market headwinds—including fluctuating energy prices, supply chain bottlenecks, and rising raw material costs driven by global geopolitical tensions—the retail giant is absorbing these pressures to shield the public's purchasing power.

The extensive price freeze covers major household brands within the group's portfolio, including Mama instant noodles, Farmhouse bread, Wacoal apparel, BSC cosmetics, and Pao detergents, alongside household commodities, pet products, and sportswear.

"The economic landscape is shifting rapidly, and consumer purchasing power remains under immense pressure," said Thamarat Chokwatana, president and executive chairman of I.C.C. International Public Company Limited and chairman of the event. "Our role is to build an economic ecosystem where our business grows alongside consumers and society, rather than in isolation."



